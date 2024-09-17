Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,100 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 188,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.73. Arrow Financial has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.83 million for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.94%.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $60,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AROW. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,726,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,239,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 21,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 90.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AROW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hovde Group started coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

