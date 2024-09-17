Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 134,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Arista Networks worth $94,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 100.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,962,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 9.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.6% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 13,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.63.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total value of $221,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total transaction of $8,675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,477,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,989 shares of company stock valued at $37,891,416 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $359.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $376.50. The stock has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

