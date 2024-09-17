Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.05 ($0.12). Approximately 142,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,631,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.75 ($0.12).
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.09. The company has a market cap of £57.60 million, a P/E ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.76, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.43.
About Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Argo Blockchain
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.