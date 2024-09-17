Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,118 shares during the period. Ares Management makes up about 0.5% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 29,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 717.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $8,092,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 456,702 shares in the company, valued at $64,276,239.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 866,816 shares of company stock valued at $122,071,500 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Up 1.3 %

ARES stock opened at $149.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $155.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.77.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.