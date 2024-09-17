Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $21.84.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

