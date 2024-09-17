Ardor Price Hits $0.0690 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Ardor has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0690 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $68.97 million and $62.68 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00039644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

