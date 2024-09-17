ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research raised shares of ARC Document Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

ARC stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. ARC Document Solutions has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 105,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 400,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 60,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.