Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 115.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $451.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

