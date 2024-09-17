Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on APLE. Wedbush assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.25.

APLE opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,339.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

