Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 213,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,900,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $645.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $53,504 and sold 12,888 shares valued at $75,122. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Annexon during the fourth quarter worth about $31,780,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,793 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,647,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,061,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annexon by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after buying an additional 1,839,329 shares during the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

