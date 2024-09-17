Ankr (ANKR) Market Cap Reaches $251.90 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $251.90 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009159 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,144.90 or 1.00043850 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013614 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02469771 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $7,724,037.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

