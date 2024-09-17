Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.52

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.52 and last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Andritz Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18.

Get Andritz alerts:

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Andritz AG will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.