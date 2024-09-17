Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Science Applications International (SAIC)

Science Applications International (NYSE: SAIC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/16/2024 – Science Applications International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Science Applications International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Science Applications International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Science Applications International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/6/2024 – Science Applications International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Science Applications International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Science Applications International Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.06. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at $264,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo acquired 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.72 per share, with a total value of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,715 shares of company stock valued at $200,507. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 30.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

