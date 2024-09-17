Analysts Set Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Price Target at $1.60

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on PSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PSNY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNY opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

(Get Free Report

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.