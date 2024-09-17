Analysts Set Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) PT at $623.00

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $624.43.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price objective (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $597.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $601.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

