Analysts Set Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Target Price at $48.40

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Immunovant from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Immunovant

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $42,847.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 446,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,695.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 2,505 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $74,373.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,673.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $42,847.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 446,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,695.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $904,638 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 288.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.