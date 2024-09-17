Analysts Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Target Price at $155.83

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIGI. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $147.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.13 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $148.99.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 310,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,677,000 after purchasing an additional 148,265 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 454,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,767,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 47.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,011,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,453 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 689,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.