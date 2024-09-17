Analysts Set ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) PT at $7.17

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADTN. StockNews.com lowered ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. ADTRAN has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 58.64%. The company had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 28.5% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

