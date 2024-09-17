Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GE Vernova (GEV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV):

9/17/2024 – GE Vernova was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

9/16/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $256.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $202.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – GE Vernova had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2024 – GE Vernova was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/12/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2024 – GE Vernova was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.

7/26/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $186.00 to $208.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $196.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $216.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $174.00 to $202.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – GE Vernova had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

GE Vernova Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.69. 1,888,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,935. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.00.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,699,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

