Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for GE Vernova (GEV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV):
- 9/17/2024 – GE Vernova was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.
- 9/16/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/13/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/13/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $256.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/13/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/12/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $202.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/4/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/29/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2024 – GE Vernova had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/12/2024 – GE Vernova was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/12/2024 – GE Vernova is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – GE Vernova was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.
- 7/26/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $186.00 to $208.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $196.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $216.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/25/2024 – GE Vernova had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $174.00 to $202.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2024 – GE Vernova had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.
GE Vernova Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.69. 1,888,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792,935. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.00.
GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
