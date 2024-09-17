Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Down 7%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.47 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01). Approximately 1,142,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,736,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.24. The company has a market cap of £2.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

