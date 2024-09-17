American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,100 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 273,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of American Rebel
An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Rebel stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Free Report) by 144.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.69% of American Rebel worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
American Rebel Stock Performance
AREB stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. American Rebel has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.03.
About American Rebel
American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.
See Also
