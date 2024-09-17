American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $40.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,238,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $6,970,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $5,711,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 820,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 331,168 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

