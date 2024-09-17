Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.00

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 52.75 ($0.70), with a volume of 169333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.40 ($0.69).
Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Up 0.7 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 43.57. The firm has a market cap of £160.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.00.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,117.65%.
About Amedeo Air Four Plus
Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amedeo Air Four Plus
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.