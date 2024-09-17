Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.5 %

Amdocs stock opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.11.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

