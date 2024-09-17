Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Down 0.4%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.22 and last traded at $51.49. Approximately 2,049,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,195,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.36%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

