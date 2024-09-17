Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.99 and last traded at $159.52. 4,879,197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 27,596,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.08.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $278,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,167 shares of company stock worth $30,139,931. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

