Alpha Financial Partners LLC Takes $213,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in General Electric by 2,818.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in General Electric by 221.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $580,200,000. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at $385,745,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

GE stock opened at $181.46 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $181.52. The stock has a market cap of $198.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.93 and its 200 day moving average is $171.00.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.14.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

