Alpha Financial Partners LLC Purchases 316 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $119.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.71. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

