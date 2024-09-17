Alpha Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,842 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,868 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,938,000 after acquiring an additional 517,538 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,997,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,565,000 after purchasing an additional 582,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,844,000 after purchasing an additional 834,982 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.