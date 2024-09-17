Alpha Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alpha Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $517.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

