Alpha Family Trust Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alpha Family Trust raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

