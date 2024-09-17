Alpha Family Trust Acquires New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Amphenol by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 10,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,703,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,703,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

