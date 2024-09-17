Ally Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 15,118 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 200% compared to the average daily volume of 5,031 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 608,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after buying an additional 432,350 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,662,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,040,000 after acquiring an additional 261,897 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 880,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,933,000 after acquiring an additional 32,478 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 369,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 309.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 99,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 75,063 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.41.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,362. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

