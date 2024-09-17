Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $174.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $117.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.46 and its 200-day moving average is $145.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $816,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $17,155,441.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,029,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,933,863.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $816,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,313,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,332 shares of company stock worth $67,263,009 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.