Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Agronomics (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 217.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Agronomics Trading Down 2.3 %

ANIC stock opened at GBX 5.52 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £55.73 million, a P/E ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.19. Agronomics has a twelve month low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 14.01 ($0.19).

Agronomics Company Profile

Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

