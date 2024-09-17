AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 3,391,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 12,552,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,574.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

