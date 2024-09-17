Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.39 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

