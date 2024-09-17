Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares raised Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Insider Buying and Selling

Aecon Group Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy acquired 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,969.84. In other Aecon Group news, Director Scott Stewart purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,380.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy purchased 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.84. Insiders purchased 16,549 shares of company stock worth $274,762 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at C$19.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$8.42 and a 12-month high of C$20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.93, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.53) by C$0.54. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of C$853.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.3804945 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -281.48%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.