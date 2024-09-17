Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at TD Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $152.08 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.03 and a 200 day moving average of $161.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $245.81 billion, a PE ratio of 223.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

