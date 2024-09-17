Adobe’s (ADBE) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $606.58.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $521.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $552.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.46. The company has a market cap of $231.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,259 shares of company stock valued at $14,855,543 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. HTLF Bank grew its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

