Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $517.80 and last traded at $517.92. 992,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,211,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $521.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.58.

Get Adobe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,259 shares of company stock valued at $14,855,543 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.