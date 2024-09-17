Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $610.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADBE. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $606.58.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $521.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $231.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $519.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,259 shares of company stock worth $14,855,543. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

