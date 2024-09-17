Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Down 27.4% in August

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Admiral Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIGY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,802. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. Admiral Group has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $39.27.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.2564 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.83%.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

