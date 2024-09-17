adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Up 14.5% in August

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 879,700 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 768,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 977.4 days.
adidas Trading Up 0.4 %
ADDDF opened at $243.42 on Tuesday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $163.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.06.
About adidas
