Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Gap Down to $11.55

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.55, but opened at $11.00. Adecoagro shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 205,860 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adecoagro from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $411.42 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Adecoagro by 259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $128,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

