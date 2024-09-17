Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) Short Interest Update

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Addentax Group Price Performance

Shares of Addentax Group stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.68. Addentax Group has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

Get Addentax Group alerts:

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

Addentax Group Company Profile

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Addentax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addentax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.