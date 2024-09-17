ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in August

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,849,900 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 2,348,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,312.4 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

