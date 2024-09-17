ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in August

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,849,900 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 2,348,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,312.4 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76.
About ABN AMRO Bank
