Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,121 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.8% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $117.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.57. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

