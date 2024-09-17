Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $845,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,449 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,186,539,000 after buying an additional 136,282 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of DexCom by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in DexCom by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,483 shares of company stock worth $201,708. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

DexCom Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $70.09 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

