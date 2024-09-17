Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $601,000 Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 440,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 52,462 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at about $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Trading Down 3.1 %

ASPN opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $33.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at $626,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ASPN. B. Riley raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

